Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 23,883 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 301,785 shares.The stock last traded at $31.10 and had previously closed at $30.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Radware has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

Get Radware alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 132.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.88.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $66.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.45 million. Radware had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Radware Ltd. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDWR. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in Radware by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,221,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,394,000 after purchasing an additional 146,189 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Radware by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,186,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $83,095,000 after purchasing an additional 100,132 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Radware by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,660,008 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,913 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Radware by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,213,339 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,420,000 after purchasing an additional 64,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Radware by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,878,614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,026,000 after purchasing an additional 63,567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

About Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.