Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Short Interest Up 35.4% in May

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,110,000 shares, a growth of 35.4% from the May 13th total of 5,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several analysts recently commented on RDN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Radian Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Radian Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Radian Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE:RDN traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,747. Radian Group has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $25.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. Radian Group had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $328.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Radian Group will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.18%.

In other Radian Group news, VP Mary Dickerson bought 8,975 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.91 per share, with a total value of $205,617.25. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 11,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $251,042.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,459 shares in the company, valued at $3,083,046.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,992 shares of company stock worth $568,395 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Radian Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,275,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $401,659,000 after buying an additional 1,040,351 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Radian Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,518,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,313,000 after buying an additional 447,314 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Radian Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,626,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,938,000 after buying an additional 35,910 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in Radian Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,254,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,144,000 after buying an additional 137,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Radian Group by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,009,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,209,000 after buying an additional 1,205,400 shares in the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.

