Qwertycoin (QWC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $509,544.27

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded down 51.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 16th. Qwertycoin has a market cap of $509,544.27 and $1.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Qwertycoin has traded 63.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Qwertycoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000177 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qwertycoin is qwertycoin.org. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @Qwertycoin_QWC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Qwertycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qwertycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qwertycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

