Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Director John C. Malone Sells 87,142 Shares

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Director John C. Malone sold 87,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $1,181,645.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,979,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,956,446.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $13.73 on Wednesday. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $14.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.87.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QRTEA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,294,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,382,000 after purchasing an additional 721,860 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in Qurate Retail by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 13,846,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,838,000 after buying an additional 359,865 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,824,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,658,000 after acquiring an additional 94,300 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Qurate Retail by 16.5% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,343,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,510 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 0.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,158,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,429,000 after acquiring an additional 15,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on QRTEA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Qurate Retail in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

