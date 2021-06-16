Quantitative Value Technologies LLC Purchases New Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Quantitative Value Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 10,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for 0.9% of Quantitative Value Technologies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.70.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,683,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,048,045. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $48.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.05. The firm has a market cap of $188.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

