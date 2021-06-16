Quantitative Value Technologies LLC Makes New $344,000 Investment in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Quantitative Value Technologies LLC bought a new position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Centene by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,444,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809,039 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 57.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,288,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378,239 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,721,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,669,000 after purchasing an additional 250,523 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at $360,572,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 75.0% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,536,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,204 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNC traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.52. The company had a trading volume of 550,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,935,292. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $74.52.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $1,779,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 7,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $499,330.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 424,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,612,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,883 shares of company stock valued at $4,405,640. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CNC shares. Stephens raised Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Centene from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Centene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.13.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

