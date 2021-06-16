Quantitative Value Technologies LLC Invests $373,000 in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Quantitative Value Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSN. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,918. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TSN. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

Shares of NYSE:TSN traded down $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.76. The stock had a trading volume of 49,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,922. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.28 and a 52 week high of $81.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.59.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.56%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

