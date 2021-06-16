Quantitative Value Technologies LLC Buys New Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Quantitative Value Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000. Emerson Electric comprises approximately 2.0% of Quantitative Value Technologies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

NYSE EMR traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $98.45. 88,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,753,018. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.99. The company has a market cap of $59.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $58.67 and a 12 month high of $99.09.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

