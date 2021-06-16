Quantitative Value Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 9,988 The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Quantitative Value Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Kroger by 120.3% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 40,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 21,865 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of The Kroger by 99.2% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 920,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,137,000 after acquiring an additional 458,400 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of The Kroger by 0.3% in the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,441,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,884,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares during the period. WBI Investments bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the first quarter valued at about $1,734,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of The Kroger by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,053,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,927,000 after acquiring an additional 8,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $756,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 243,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,756,748. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $222,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,739.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,220. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KR traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.64. 442,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,940,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.36. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.39.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KR. Bank of America cut shares of The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.11.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

