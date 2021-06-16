Quantitative Value Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 2,299 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Quantitative Value Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $362,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $525,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,559.2% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 30,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 123,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,444,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.45.

JNJ traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,751,156. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $433.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

