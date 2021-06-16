Quant Achieves Market Cap of $940.72 Million (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 27.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. Quant has a market capitalization of $940.72 million and $15.40 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quant coin can currently be purchased for $77.92 or 0.00199128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Quant has traded up 82.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000271 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002190 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000097 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.14 or 0.00641803 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Quant Profile

QNT is a coin. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quant is quant.network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Buying and Selling Quant

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

