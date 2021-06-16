QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Short Interest Down 19.7% in May

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,390,000 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the May 13th total of 21,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.55. 426,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,938,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $151.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.51. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $86.68 and a 1 year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,599,923 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,084,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600,480 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,956,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,676,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,061 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,766,435 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,349,140,000 after acquiring an additional 525,507 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,154,422 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,876,735,000 after buying an additional 876,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,638,769,000. Institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. Citigroup lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target (down previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.60.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

