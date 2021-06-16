Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 73 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 770 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 19.0% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Twilio by 8.6% during the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 68,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,477,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Twilio by 9.3% during the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 32,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,989,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Maytus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 25.8% in the first quarter. Maytus Capital Management LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 2.0% in the first quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 139,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie boosted their price target on Twilio from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Twilio from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Twilio from $390.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen boosted their price target on Twilio from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Twilio from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twilio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.64.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $336.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a current ratio of 12.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $340.07. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.74 and a 1-year high of $457.30. The firm has a market cap of $58.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.69 and a beta of 1.44.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. Analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.06, for a total transaction of $151,730.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 1,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.95, for a total transaction of $379,720.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,023 shares of company stock valued at $47,820,613. Company insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

