Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,773 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHKP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 28.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,255,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $812,416,000 after buying an additional 1,621,558 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,831,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 85.9% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,212,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,785,000 after purchasing an additional 560,332 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at $54,243,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,113,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,026,000 after acquiring an additional 373,776 shares in the last quarter. 68.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $119.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.20. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $103.43 and a fifty-two week high of $139.26. The stock has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 40.79%. The business had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.53.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

