Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JD. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,371,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $646,947,000 after acquiring an additional 597,642 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 1,370.3% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 37,538 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 34,985 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of JD.com by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 558,852 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,128,000 after purchasing an additional 27,263 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its position in shares of JD.com by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 22,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of JD.com by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,396,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $122,774,000 after purchasing an additional 59,256 shares during the last quarter. 39.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JD stock opened at $71.56 on Wednesday. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.94 and a 12-month high of $108.29. The company has a market cap of $95.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.78.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. JD.com had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $203.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. JD.com’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

JD has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna cut their price target on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.10.

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

