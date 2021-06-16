Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $205,000 Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 34.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of REGN. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total transaction of $495,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,940,173.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $539.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.20. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $664.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $500.86.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on REGN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $656.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

