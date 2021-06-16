Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $187,000 Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 79.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 0.5% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 45,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 11.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 581,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,765,000 after buying an additional 57,736 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 23,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 8.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 174,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,192,000 after buying an additional 14,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.6% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 40.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 16,470 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $798,959.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,607.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $288,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,780,480.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,670 shares of company stock worth $2,606,470 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HRL opened at $48.72 on Wednesday. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $43.45 and a one year high of $52.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.60. The company has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of -0.07.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

