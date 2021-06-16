Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 147 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its stake in KLA by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 11,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 84.1% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 323,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,013,000 after buying an additional 148,000 shares during the last quarter. Maytus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the 1st quarter worth about $12,555,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in KLA by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 401,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $132,754,000 after purchasing an additional 72,728 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 19,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,585,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA stock opened at $321.59 on Wednesday. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $171.31 and a 1-year high of $359.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.71.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a return on equity of 69.63% and a net margin of 28.77%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,925,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total value of $4,649,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,187,764.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 target price on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.00.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.