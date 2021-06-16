Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 174 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LHX. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 39,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 29,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,011 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 30,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.23.

In other news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $555,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,565.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 30,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.94, for a total value of $6,615,132.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,866,849.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 222,111 shares of company stock valued at $48,675,260 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LHX opened at $223.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.51. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.09 and a twelve month high of $224.60. The firm has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

