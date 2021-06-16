Qtum (QTUM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $215.25 Million

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. Over the last week, Qtum has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Qtum coin can now be bought for approximately $9.13 or 0.00022870 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a market capitalization of $899.11 million and approximately $215.25 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000211 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,486,206 coins and its circulating supply is 98,452,403 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qtum’s official website is qtum.org . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Qtum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.