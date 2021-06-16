Qtum Market Capitalization Reaches $867.87 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. Qtum has a market cap of $867.87 million and $226.40 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.81 or 0.00022820 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Qtum has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000195 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,488,678 coins and its circulating supply is 98,454,875 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Qtum is qtum.org . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Qtum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

