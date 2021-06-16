QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $263.70 million-298.86 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $283.60 million.

QIWI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,800. QIWI has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $20.84. The stock has a market cap of $692.98 million, a PE ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get QIWI alerts:

QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The credit services provider reported $33.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.63 by $2.37. QIWI had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QIWI will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. QIWI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.22%.

QIWI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sberbank CIB upgraded QIWI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QIWI from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.83.

About QIWI

Qiwi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services (PS), Consumer Financial Services (CFS), Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), Rocketbank (RB), and Corporate and Other (CO). The PS segment provides virtual distribution services through the QIWI Wallet and other QIWI applications.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for QIWI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIWI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.