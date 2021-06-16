Qbao Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,754.00 (QBT)

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 16th. Qbao has a market cap of $541,802.28 and $4,754.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qbao coin can currently be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Qbao has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000039 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000050 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Qbao

Qbao (QBT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Qbao

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

