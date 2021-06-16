Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Lifted by Analyst

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.37) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.38). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cerevel Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.56) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock opened at $13.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.64. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $18.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.03.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CERE. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $120,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $178,000. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

