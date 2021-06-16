Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Calavo Growers, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) – Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Calavo Growers in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now expects that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.92. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Calavo Growers’ FY2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $276.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.63 million. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 0.47%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. DA Davidson began coverage on Calavo Growers in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Calavo Growers in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Calavo Growers in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Calavo Growers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

CVGW opened at $65.73 on Monday. Calavo Growers has a 52 week low of $56.16 and a 52 week high of $85.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.82 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.78.

In related news, Director Michael Anthony Digregorio sold 1,000 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total transaction of $78,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,907.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donald M. Sanders sold 2,000 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,430,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Calavo Growers by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Calavo Growers by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Calavo Growers by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Calavo Growers by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

