Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Issued By SVB Leerink

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, June 13th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($2.96) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($2.82). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.95) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($10.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($10.41) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($8.26) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.87) EPS.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ASND. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.43.

Shares of NASDAQ ASND opened at $133.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.36. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $119.11 and a 1 year high of $183.98.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 7,700.88% and a negative return on equity of 54.80%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 26.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which completed Phase III clinical trials for growth hormone deficiency. It also develops TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for achondroplasia.

Further Reading: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.