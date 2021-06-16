Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Conn’s, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:CONN)

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Conn’s in a research report issued on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.54. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Conn’s’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of Conn’s stock opened at $27.70 on Tuesday. Conn’s has a 1 year low of $8.59 and a 1 year high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.22 million, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 2.61.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.25. Conn’s had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $363.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.89) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Conn’s news, major shareholder Stephens Harriet Calhoun Trust sold 1,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $44,573.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 267,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,743,928. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Todd Renaud sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $144,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,229.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,125 shares of company stock worth $1,571,794. Company insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONN. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Conn’s by 42.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 175,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 52,409 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Conn’s by 176.7% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 622,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,114,000 after acquiring an additional 397,771 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Conn’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conn’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,836,000. 51.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

