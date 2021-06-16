Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for PPG Industries, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PPG Industries in a report released on Friday, June 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $2.19 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.18. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.07 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.29.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $176.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $173.08. PPG Industries has a one year low of $100.14 and a one year high of $182.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

In related news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total transaction of $4,085,301.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 5,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 4.1% during the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 2.3% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its position in PPG Industries by 2.0% during the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 3,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 2.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

