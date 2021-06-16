Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Autolus Therapeutics plc Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report issued on Sunday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.46) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.51). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.88) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.33) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.91) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Autolus Therapeutics from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autolus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.72.

Shares of AUTL stock opened at $7.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $538.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.70. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $17.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.05.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.88% and a negative net margin of 8,892.85%. The firm had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polygon Management Ltd. raised its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 2,435,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,957,000 after purchasing an additional 285,714 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 85.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,272,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,023,000 after buying an additional 1,050,040 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $12,279,000. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $12,107,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,672,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,954,000 after acquiring an additional 107,082 shares during the last quarter. 41.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 and AUTO8 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO1/22 for the treatment of dual-targeting CAR-T; AUTO3NG for the treatment of hematological cancer; AUTO4 and AUTO5 for T cell lymphoma; AUTO6NG for the treatment of programmed T cell therapies; AUTO6 for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO7 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

