Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Issued By SVB Leerink

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Biogen in a report issued on Thursday, June 10th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $4.32 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.15. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.85 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $20.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $23.45 EPS.

BIIB has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Biogen from $343.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup upgraded Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Biogen from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.03.

Biogen stock opened at $396.08 on Monday. Biogen has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $290.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.44.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. Biogen’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.14 earnings per share.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $825,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2,308.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 44,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,983,000 after buying an additional 9,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

