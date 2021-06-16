Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Trading 6.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. During the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can now be purchased for $12.64 or 0.00031615 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market capitalization of $2.30 million and $20,372.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002503 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00059667 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.44 or 0.00146187 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.20 or 0.00178096 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $373.23 or 0.00933635 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,010.14 or 1.00086026 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 181,992 coins. The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund

