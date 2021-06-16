PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR) Stock Price Up 7.6%

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR) rose 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.96 and last traded at $5.93. Approximately 10,514 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 267,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.95 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of PyroGenesis Canada during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in PyroGenesis Canada in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in PyroGenesis Canada during the first quarter worth $166,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in PyroGenesis Canada during the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PyroGenesis Canada in the 1st quarter valued at $195,000.

PyroGenesis Canada Company Profile (NASDAQ:PYR)

PyroGenesis Canada Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes advanced plasma processes and systems in Canada and internationally. It offers DROSRITE, a sustainable process for enhancing metal recovery from dross targeting primarily metallurgical industry; plasma atomized metal powders; PUREVAP, a process to produce high purity metallurgical grade silicon and solar grade silicon from quartz; PUREVAP Nano Silicon Reactor, is designed to transform silicon into spherical silicon nanopowders and nanowires for use in lithium-ion batteries; and plasma atomization process allows to produce and offer to the additive manufacturing market high purity spherical metal powders, including titanium alloy powders.

