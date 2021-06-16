Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Director Pano Anthos Sells 7,735 Shares of Stock

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Director Pano Anthos sold 7,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $224,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,946. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Pano Anthos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Pano Anthos sold 799 shares of Purple Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $23,171.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Pano Anthos sold 7,000 shares of Purple Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total transaction of $203,910.00.

Shares of PRPL opened at $27.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.39. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $41.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,750.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.28.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 91.36%. The company had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.25 million. Purple Innovation’s revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Purple Innovation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coliseum Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 14.9% in the first quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 15,544,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,042 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Purple Innovation by 18.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,637,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,432,000 after acquiring an additional 870,818 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Purple Innovation by 106.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,589 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Purple Innovation during the first quarter worth approximately $55,214,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in Purple Innovation by 13.7% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,472,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,598,000 after purchasing an additional 177,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

