Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) Sets New 52-Week High at $7.73

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.73 and last traded at $7.71, with a volume of 164019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.67.

Separately, Erste Group upgraded Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The firm has a market cap of $89.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.66.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The energy company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.71 billion for the quarter. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 10.09%.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OGZPY)

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom, an integrated energy company, engages in the geological exploration, production, processing, storage, transportation, and sale of gas, gas condensates, and oil in Russia and internationally. The company operates through Production of Gas, Transportation of Gas, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining, and Electric and Heat Energy Generation and Sales segments.

