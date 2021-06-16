Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Stock Position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 690.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 861,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 752,517 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $56,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $519,872,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,208,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,961,000 after buying an additional 1,426,816 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,860,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,472,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $773,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 199.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,612,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,050 shares in the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KRC traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $73.35. 6,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,698. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.99. Kilroy Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $45.28 and a twelve month high of $74.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.85.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.63). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 70.66%. The company had revenue of $235.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.91%.

KRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.73.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

