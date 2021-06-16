Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 34.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,800,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,999,771 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.79% of Vistra worth $67,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vistra by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in Vistra by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Vistra by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vistra by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VST traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.36. 63,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,035,372. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.47 and a 12-month high of $24.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.87.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by ($1.88). Vistra had a negative return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 12.41%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

In other news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $121,315.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 8,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $127,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,096.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 43,000 shares of company stock worth $682,270. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VST shares. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Vistra in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Vistra from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistra in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vistra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

