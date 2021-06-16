Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,231 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $80,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Equinix by 1,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 43 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

EQIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Equinix from $936.00 to $932.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $835.94.

In related news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $796.00, for a total value of $7,960,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,975,756. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,137,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $13,019,508. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EQIX stock traded up $5.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $814.12. 2,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,905. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $732.18. The company has a market capitalization of $72.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.28. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $586.73 and a fifty-two week high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. Equinix’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.37%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.