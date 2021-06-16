Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 30.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,205,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 537,315 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $72,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,136,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,523,767,000 after buying an additional 17,069,173 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,015,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,974,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,836 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,430,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,917 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,048,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,349,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $428,468,000 after purchasing an additional 717,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.55. The stock had a trading volume of 20,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,003. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.28. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $46.70 and a 52 week high of $64.30. The stock has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PEG. Barclays increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $67.50 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.55.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total transaction of $312,324.30. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $1,820,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,567 shares of company stock worth $2,770,551 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

