Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 89.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,677 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Parker-Hannifin worth $59,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.2% in the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.14.

In other news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.04, for a total value of $1,257,117.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,497 shares in the company, valued at $3,679,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 7,611 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.95, for a total value of $2,435,139.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,585,545.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,806 shares of company stock valued at $9,452,769 over the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $3.46 on Wednesday, reaching $292.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,677. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $170.30 and a 1 year high of $324.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $312.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.79.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $1.03 dividend. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.18%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

