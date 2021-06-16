Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Shares Gap Up to $38.15

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.15, but opened at $39.00. Protagonist Therapeutics shares last traded at $39.99, with a volume of 22,567 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PTGX. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JMP Securities began coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -22.14 and a beta of 1.56.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 224.79%. On average, equities analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tri Locum Partners LP purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $5,227,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 40,844.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 42,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 42,887 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $2,872,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

About Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

