Procore Technologies, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:PCOR)

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Procore Technologies in a research note issued on Monday, June 14th. William Blair analyst B. Suri forecasts that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Procore Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PCOR. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procore Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

Shares of PCOR opened at $81.94 on Wednesday. Procore Technologies has a 52-week low of $78.96 and a 52-week high of $91.99.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.