Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $860 million-880 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Privia Health Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.83.

Shares of NASDAQ PRVA traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,728,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,763. Privia Health Group has a 52 week low of $27.15 and a 52 week high of $42.77.

In other news, major shareholder Pamplona Capital Partners Iii, sold 16,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $361,054,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

