Privatix (PRIX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $71,672.45

Privatix (CURRENCY:PRIX) traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 15th. Privatix has a market cap of $71,672.45 and $28,937.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Privatix coin can now be purchased for $0.0637 or 0.00000159 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Privatix has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00060862 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004015 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002500 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00022101 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.87 or 0.00774277 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.66 or 0.00084117 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,137.83 or 0.07840546 BTC.

About Privatix

Privatix (CRYPTO:PRIX) is a coin. It launched on October 17th, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 coins and its circulating supply is 1,125,455 coins. Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Privatix is privatix.io . The official message board for Privatix is medium.com/privatix . The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Privatix is a decentralized autonomous P2P VPN network on blockchain with its own crypto-economy which will serve the exchange marketplace. Based on blockchain, the network will contain exit nodes around the world and will provide a way for developers to build products, like the consumer VPN industry, cyber protection, CDN, business intelligence and even software and mobile apps monetization. “

Privatix Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Privatix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Privatix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Privatix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

