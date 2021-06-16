Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Short Interest Up 76.9% in May

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a growth of 76.9% from the May 13th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 321.4% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Principal Real Estate Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Principal Real Estate Income Fund alerts:

PGZ traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.80. 18,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,446. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.39 and a 1-year high of $16.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.01.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%.

About Principal Real Estate Income Fund

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.