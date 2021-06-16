Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Director Deborah Diaz Purchases 1,290 Shares

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Director Deborah Diaz bought 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.51 per share, for a total transaction of $20,007.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,005 shares in the company, valued at $77,627.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of FRST stock opened at $15.65 on Wednesday. Primis Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $16.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.88. The stock has a market cap of $383.89 million, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Primis Financial had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $28.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.10 million. Analysts forecast that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.83%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRST. Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Primis Financial during the first quarter worth $27,684,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the 1st quarter worth $22,049,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Primis Financial during the first quarter valued at about $14,412,000. Salzhauer Michael purchased a new position in Primis Financial in the first quarter valued at about $10,677,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Partners GP LP bought a new position in Primis Financial in the first quarter worth about $10,119,000. 62.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primis Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

About Primis Financial

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

