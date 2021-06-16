PRIA Price Up 3.2% Over Last Week (PRIA)

PRIA (CURRENCY:PRIA) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. PRIA has a total market capitalization of $434,870.25 and $250.00 worth of PRIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PRIA has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PRIA coin can currently be purchased for about $6.27 or 0.00015507 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00060425 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004033 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00022107 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $309.67 or 0.00765862 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.81 or 0.00083621 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,135.77 or 0.07755341 BTC.

PRIA Profile

PRIA is a coin. PRIA’s official Twitter account is @defi_labs_ . The official website for PRIA is pria.eth.link

According to CryptoCompare, “PRIA is an ERC20 token that is exploring beyond the concepts of hyper-deflation. As such, PRIA follows an unprecedented ultra-deflationary monetary policy that is fully automated. Macro contractions and expansions are fully dictated by the smart contract and trading volume. This monetary policy seeks to create an environment where inflation arbitrage is made accessible to all market participants. “

PRIA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

