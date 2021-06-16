Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 80 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,661 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,952 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $101,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $213,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 11.0% in the first quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 2,017 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 102.6% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 41,674 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,926,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.47. The company had a trading volume of 275,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,074,371. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $196.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $131.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.60 and a 52 week high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.09%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Zelman & Associates reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.55.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.