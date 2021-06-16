Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Has $2.56 Million Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the quarter. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 98.9% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

IBB traded down $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.20. 107,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,512,762. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $126.00 and a twelve month high of $174.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.55.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

