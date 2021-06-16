Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Grows Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,099 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 294.9% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $257.02. The company had a trading volume of 27,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.83 billion, a PE ratio of 69.90, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $255.31. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $171.75 and a 1-year high of $268.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 33.92%.

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SYK. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.18.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.