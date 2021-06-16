Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 291 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,479 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 368.4% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.47. The stock had a trading volume of 209,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,705,518. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $86.16 and a 12 month high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

